  • Services

Services

Councillors critical of explanation for removal of Shannon Oaks Hotel from derelict buildings register

Published:

Councillors critical of explanation for removal of Shannon Oaks Hotel from derelict buildings register
https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/cpn23r/ivanshannonoaks.mp3
Share story:

Local councillors were left baffled this week when they heard why the Shannon Oaks Hotel in Portumna was removed from the derelict buildings register.

Galway County Council says a clean up took place and temporary fencing was put up, which led to its removal from the list, less than a year after being added to it.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The site will continue to be monitored, but councillors are not satisfied those works were enough to warrant taking it off the register.

Councillor Ivan Canning says locals are shocked by the decision, and it’s imperitive the hotel is not forgotten about.

More like this:
no_space
City Council meetings to return to City Hall after €200K spend on hotel function rooms

From next month, City Councillors will hold their monthly meetings at City Hall – after a s...

no_space
University of Galway to lead research project into rare breast cancer

University of Galway is to lead an international research project into treating triple negative b...

no_space

University of Galway to lead research project into rare breast cancer CK/BP (adsbygoogle =...

no_space
Future contractor for Athlone to Galway greenway warned to take heed of An Bord Pleanala decision

A warning is being sent to the future contractor of the Athlone to Galway greenway in relation to...

no_space
Galway conference hears school principals struggling with admin overload

A conference being held in Galway city has heard how school principals are struggling with admini...

no_space
Palestine sympathy doesn’t equate to condoning Hamas

World of Politics with Harry McGee The scale of what happened in Israel and Gaza over the past...

no_space
GeneCheck takes guess work out of medication

Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara Apart from the masochists among us, there ar...

no_space
Cooke and Kelly land late points as champs go through

Maigh Cuilinn 0-13 Salthill/Knocknacarra 1-9 Gerard Mulreaney at Pearse Stadium THERE wa...

no_space
Brilliant Ireland stay on track to pull off something special in World Cup

Inside Track with John McIntyre NOTHING seems to spook the greatest Irish rugby team of all ti...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up