Councillors cleaning up sh*te is a full-time job

Bradley Bytes – A sort of political column with Dara Bradley

Who’d be a Galway City Councillor? All they seem to be doing lately is cleaning up after everyone else’s sh*te!

If it isn’t Niall McNelis with his Tidy Towns initiative, it’s John Walsh and Terry O’Flaherty knee-deep in nappies out in Ballybane, Cathal Ó Conchúir poking for plastics in seaweed at the Claddagh beach, Maireád Farrell and Mark Lohan in Terryland Forest Park or Frank Fahy in Merlin Woods – there’s no end to the clean-ups.

Will it help them clean up at the ballot box, though?

