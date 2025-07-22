  • Services

Councillors clash over support for potential presidential candidates

Published:

    ~ 2 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

County Councillors have clashed at County Hall over potential presidential candidates who might appear before them seeking support.

In order to be able to stand for election, any candidate must get the backing of either 20 Oireachtas members or four local authorities.

First to spark this row was Fine Gael Councillor Jimmy McClearn, simply by making his party’s position clear.

He said they’d agreed they would support their candidate and their candidate only – anyone else appearing at County Hall will be an automatic no.

Independent Councillor Tom Welby objected to that – saying party politics shouldn’t stop anyone from standing for president.

Independent Ireland Councillor Shaun Cunniffe agreed, asking why they’d bring people in on a fools errand, if the controlling parties had already made up their minds.

But Fianna Fáil’s Ivan Canning appear to pour cold water on the idea that his party would be voting as a block.

He stated clearly that no-one would tell him to vote yes or no, and he’ll take any candidate on their merit.

Meanwhile, Independent Tomás O Curraoin went a different direction – suggesting he’d recognise no president until everyone, north and south, are able to vote in the elections.

