Councillors briefed on works plan for Aran Islands piers

Connemara councillors have been briefed on the works plan for two Aran Islands piers

The work on the piers on Inis Oirr and Inis Meain has been beset with problems, but matters are now being clarified

The developments on Inis Oirr pier are the closest at hand with a contractor having been provisionally appointed but some matters need to be clarified. A 135 metre extension to make the pier more secure is being planned.

There is one other proviso insofar as the business plan for the development must find acceptance from the Department of the Marine.

If this is forthcoming work is likely to be underway next year, and into 2026.

In relation to the Caladh Mór pier in Inis Meáin, Council engineer Tom Prendergast told the County Councillors that two phases of a three phase development were completed when the 2008 recession hit. In regard to phase 3, he said that consultants would be appointed next week to undertake an 8 week study of how to proceed.

All options will be considered.

A recommendation on the best way forward will be forthcoming in 2025 and funding approval will then be needed to complete the third phase in Inis Meáin.