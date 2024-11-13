  • Services

Services

Councillors briefed on works plan for Aran Islands piers

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Councillors briefed on works plan for Aran Islands piers
Share story:

Connemara councillors have been briefed on the works plan for two Aran Islands piers

The work on the piers on Inis Oirr and Inis Meain has been beset with problems, but matters are now being clarified

The developments on Inis Oirr pier are the closest at hand with a contractor having been provisionally appointed but some matters need to be clarified. A 135 metre extension to make the pier more secure is being planned.

There is one other proviso insofar as the business plan for the development must find acceptance from the Department of the Marine.

If this is forthcoming work is likely to be underway next year, and into 2026.

In relation to the Caladh Mór pier in Inis Meáin, Council engineer Tom Prendergast told the County Councillors that two phases of a three phase development were completed when the 2008 recession hit. In regard to phase 3, he said that consultants would be appointed next week to undertake an 8 week study of how to proceed.

All options will be considered.

A recommendation on the best way forward will be forthcoming in 2025 and funding approval will then be needed to complete the third phase in Inis Meáin.

More like this:
no_space
70 disability service users, staff and families to grill candidates from the three Galway constituencies

The National Disability Services Association will host an Election Hustings in Galway city tomorr...

no_space
Day two of search for missing swimmer ends as darkness descends

Day two of a multi agency search operation in Galway Bay to locate a missing swimmer has ended as...

no_space
Multi agency search operation continuing in Galway Bay to locate missing swimmer

Day two of a multi agency search operation in Galway Bay to locate a missing swimmer has ended as...

no_space
Dunmore Creche gets national award for 'dedication to young minds'

Dún Beag Creche in Dunmore has been recognised for it's 'dedication to young minds' at the inaugu...

no_space
Approximately 100 healthcare workers protest outside UHG

Approximately 100 healthcare workers are protesting outside UHG calling for an end to the HSE's P...

no_space
Athenry company recognised through Homegrown at Maxol Programme

An Athenry based company has been recognised by Maxol as one of Ireland's finest indigenous food ...

no_space
Two men arrested following 60 weekend Garda patrols in Tuam, Athenry, Loughrea and Ballinasloe

Two men have been arrested on foot of outstanding warrants after a major weekend Garda operation ...

no_space
Healthcare workers to protest outside UHG today over HSE's Pay and Numbers Strategy

Healthcare workers will hold a protest outside University Hospital Galway at 1pm this afternoon c...

no_space
Rents increase in Galway city by 10%

Rents have risen in Galway city by 10.5 percent in the past year, with the average now €2,189. In...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up