Councillors briefed on plans for significant regeneration of Carraroe

Connemara County Councillors have been briefed on the Regeneration Plan for the village of an Cheathrú Rua.

The project is being co-ordinated by Údarás na Gaeltachta with the University of Galway and the Coutnty Council as partners

This Plan would have a town centre in an Cheathrú Rua which would make it a focal point and a business and social hub.

Údarás na Gaeltacht is at the centre of this effort with the local development Co-Op Comharchumann Mhic Dara as a primary contact in the area.

Ultan Ó Fátharta of Údarás na Gaeltachta told the Conamara Municipal area Councillors that a consultancy company, Allies Morrison has been chosen to work out the details. They will have consultations and meeting with local people.

Mr Ó Fátharta said it is envisaged that an Cheathrú Rua would be a Gaeltacht regional Centre and that the village would be revitalised. The plan on paper is scheduled to be ready in a year’s time.

However, local Councillors Michael Leaide, Tomás Ó Curraoin and Máirtín Lee said that there were also basics to look after such as footpaths and safety in the area.

