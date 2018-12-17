Councillors approve loan of €3.5m for city museum expansion

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City councillors have approved the raising of a loan of up to 3.5 million euro towards the extension and enhancement of Galway City Museum.

The cultural tourism district project is estimated to cost 8.4 million euro.

Failte Ireland has committed to providing a grant of five million euro.

Officials say the project is expected to yield a significant cultural, social and economic dividend for the city for many years to come.