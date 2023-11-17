Councillors aim to deliver hope following rejected plans for Oughterard sports facilities
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Councillors are aiming to deliver a degree of hope following the rejection of plans for major sports facilities in Oughterard.
Earlier this year, An Bord Pleanala turned down plans for lighting at the existing rugby pitch, as well as the creation of a brand new multi-sports pitch.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Planners took issue with the access road, which was deemed too narrow and a potential traffic hazard.
At a meeting at County Hall this afternoon, Councillor Seamus Walsh wanted to know if money can be ringfenced to ensure the road is upgraded next year.
While no guarantees were given, an assurance was given that the request will be looked at and the cost will be assessed.
Councillor Walsh spoke to David Nevin.
The post Councillors aim to deliver hope following rejected plans for Oughterard sports facilities appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Connemara councillors pass district budget for 2024
Connemara councillors have approved their provisional district budget for next year. The budget, ...
HSE lodges plans for new primary care centre in Knocknacarra
The HSE has lodged plans for a new primary care centre in Knocknacarra. The permission would nece...
City event to highlight access issues to cultural spaces for teenagers with physical health conditions
Helium Arts is hosting a “Youth Showcase” in Galway, featuring artworks by teenagers ...
Junior Minister for Special Education to visit Ballinasloe schools this morning
Junior Minister for Special Education, Josepha Madigan is visiting schools in Ballinasloe this mo...
University of Galway Students’ Union to host Europe’s largest LGBT+ conference
The University of Galway’s Students’ Union will host Europe’s largest LGBT+ con...
Vigil for Palestine being held in Galway city later today
A candlelit vigil is being held in Galway city this evening (fri nov 17) to express solidarity wi...
Sinn Féin select Gort/Kinvara candidate for next year’s local elections
Lucina Kelly has been chosen as the Sinn Féin Gort/Kinvara candidate for next year’s local ...
Fine Gael selects candidates for local elections for Loughrea area
Fine Gael has selected its local election candidates for the Loughrea area for next year. Current...
‘No minutes’ of secret meeting on planning in Galway City
Neither minutes nor notes were taken at an ‘informal’ meeting between the senior Council staff an...