Councillors aim to deliver hope following rejected plans for Oughterard sports facilities

Councillors are aiming to deliver a degree of hope following the rejection of plans for major sports facilities in Oughterard.

Earlier this year, An Bord Pleanala turned down plans for lighting at the existing rugby pitch, as well as the creation of a brand new multi-sports pitch.


Planners took issue with the access road, which was deemed too narrow and a potential traffic hazard.

At a meeting at County Hall this afternoon, Councillor Seamus Walsh wanted to know if money can be ringfenced to ensure the road is upgraded next year.

While no guarantees were given, an assurance was given that the request will be looked at and the cost will be assessed.

Councillor Walsh spoke to David Nevin.

