Councillor warns of danger to community facilities falling into disrepair

Playgrounds across the county are facing the threat of closure because of equipment falling into a state of disrepair.

That’s what Cllr Peter Feeney told a meeting of Galway County Council – although Council Chief Executive Liam Conneally vowed that every effort was being made to keep playgrounds open.

He said that no local authority wanted to see playgrounds under threat and that it would not be happening under his watch, he assured councillors.

Cllr Feeney told the Council meeting that some were built 15 and 20 years ago and the equipment was falling into a state of disrepair. He said that this equipment had to be replaced and that it was unfair on local communities who faced the responsibility and cost of doing this.

“A lot of playgrounds are coming to the end of their lives in terms of the standard of equipment. Many will simply fall by the wayside,” he claimed.

“It took the hard work of local committees to establish playgrounds in the first place and they did so with the co-operation of local authorities.

“The last thing we want is for them to fall into a state of disrepair as some of the equipment is no longer fit for purpose,” added Cllr Feeney.

According to Cllr Geraldine Donohue, community playgrounds are a vital part of life in rural areas but it was expensive to keep them open. She asked if there were any insurance claims pending.

Cllr Donohue said that the continued operation of playgrounds in local communities was vital both for children and parents.

“Local communities do a lot of work to keep them open and they need every bit of help they can get,” she said.

Cllr Alan Harney said that in Ballinasloe, the ongoing maintenance was a huge problem, and more supports would be welcome.

He said that it was at risk of closure given the fact that some of the equipment was outdated as he asked for intervention by Galway County Council.

A similar view was expressed by Cllr Peter Keaveney from Glenamaddy who said that it was a huge responsibility on the part of local communities to keep them open.

He said that the funding was in short supply as he called on Galway County Council to invest in the provision of new equipment.

“The Council has to source funding for new equipment, and I want this done,” said Cllr Keaveney.

Cllr Martina Kinane pointed to the major cost of maintaining the playground in Clarinbridge, as an example.

She wanted the approval of two committee members to ensure that all pieces of equipment were safe and correct – and this was granted.

Cllr Kinane said that it required a full day’s training to ensure that every member of the organising committee was familiar with each piece of equipment.

“There is a cost and there has to be an assurance that every piece of equipment of equipment is fully funded,” she added.

Pictured: Cllr Peter Feeney (FG) at Athenry Community Playground.