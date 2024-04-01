Fianna Fáil Councillor Alan Cheevers has asked motorists to expect delays as traffic lights at Parkmore Junction are out of order.

Councillor Cheevers has said that he hopes they will be operational as soon as possible, especially with the current delays with the construction works of the Parkmore Bus Priority Scheme.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

He added that it was important that further delays are not put on workers and commuters accessing Parkmore and he has been in contact with the transport section of Galway City Council to ask for this issue to be addressed as soon as possible

The post Councillor warns against delays at Parkmore Traffic Lights appeared first on Galway Bay FM.