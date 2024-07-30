Councillor slams “pure stupid” €400k spend on two council trucks
A county councillor has described a spend of several hundred thousand euro on specialist trucks for Galway County Council as “pure stupid”.
The vehicles in question were funded through Transport Infrastructure Ireland and are specifically designed for road gritting during the winter months.
But Councillor Declan Geraghty argued it would make far more sense to buy general purpose trucks for use all year round – that can also grit roads when needed.
Independent Ireland Councillor Geraghty has been speaking to David Nevin.
