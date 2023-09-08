  • Services

Services

Councillor slams national speed limit reductions as “knee jerk reaction”

Published:

Councillor slams national speed limit reductions as “knee jerk reaction”
https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/btcbv2/welby.mp3
Share story:

Galway Bay fm newsroom- Plans to introduce national speed limit reductions are a “knee jerk reaction” that haven’t been thought through.

That’s according to Connemara Councillor Tom Welby, who raised the issue at County Hall this afternoon.

He was particularly critical that the national move will interfere with a long-awaited speed limit review already being carried out by Galway County Council.

Under the proposals, limits would lower to 80km/h on national secondary roads, 60km/h on local and rural roads, and 30km/h in town centres and housing estates.

Councillor Welby says the one-size-fits-all approach is the wrong one.

 

The post Councillor slams national speed limit reductions as “knee jerk reaction” appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
University of Galway research highlights need for action against cyber violence against women in politics

Galway Bay fm newsroom- Research by the University of Galway is highlighting an urgent need for a...

no_space
European Coastline Expedition to visit 5 libraries across Galway this week

Galway Bay fm newsroom- A unique European Coastal mapping expedition is to visit 5 libraries acro...

no_space
Galway to host major gathering of the nursing and midwifery professions

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major gathering of the nursing and midwifery professions in Irel...

no_space
Claims the increase in baseline funding for Galway councils falls short of expectations

Galway bay fm newsroom – It’s claimed the increase in baseline funding allocated to G...

no_space
Approval for 36 new homes at Headford Road

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City planners have approved plans for 36 new homes at Headford Roa...

no_space
Roscommon Galway TD Fitzmaurice says farmers fed up over herd reduction plans

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Roscommon Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice says farmers are fed up ov...

no_space
Industrial action to take place at Galway City and County Councils over job evaluation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Industrial action is set to take place at Galway City and County C...

no_space
Concerns about Galway City’s image as street fight videos go viral

A vicious assault on a man and woman in Eyre Square last weekend, which has gone viral on social ...

no_space
Promoter hoping to land music festival at Galway Airport

A major music promoter is in negotiations to host concerts and a music festival at Galway Airport...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up