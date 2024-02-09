The allocation of Active Travel funding announced for Galway yesterday is being slammed as ‘farcical’

Councillor for the Tuam area Andrew Reddington claims a lot of the €17m is going toward projects that have carried over from previous years.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

He also says it’s disgraceful that schools in Tuam have been left out once again, having month made the call for one to be added to the Safe Routes to School list last month

Councillor Reddington says it’s time for control to be taken away from the NTA and given back to local communities:

The post Councillor slams Galway Active Travel funding allocation as ‘farcical’ appeared first on Galway Bay FM.