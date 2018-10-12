Councillor slams Druid over Galway 2020 funding complaint

A Galway City councillor has slammed Druid Theatre for publicly announcing that its planned project for Galway 2020 had been withdrawn because 2020 had failed to come up with the agreed funding for the event, Middle Island.

Cllr Declan McDonnell told meeting of the Economic Development, Enterprise Support and Culture Meeting in City Hall last Thursday that negativity surrounding the announcement had been unwelcome.

“I’m annoyed that Druid came out to say it is not taking part due to lack of funding – we as a City Council support it substantially under arts grants. If there are difficulties, they should be kept within ourselves, instead of running to RTÉ,” he said. He was referring to City Council funding that goes towards Druid’s annual productions.

The meeting followed the announcement that two Board members of Galway 2020 had resigned; the CEO of Galway International Arts Festival, John Crumlish, and former European Commissioner Máire Geoghegan Quinn.

This is a preview only. To read the rest of this article, see this week’s Galway City Tribune. Buy a digital edition of this week’s paper here.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.