A local councillor is sending a stern warning to the NTA ahead of a meeting on public transport issues across Galway.

It was confirmed at County Hall this week that the National Transport Authority will attend a meeting in the coming months.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

But Loughrea Fine Gael Councillor Michael Moegie Maher warned they better be coming with concrete solutions, and not just an open ear.

He claims they’ve been made well aware of the various issues in areas like Loughrea and Ballinasloe.

The post Councillor sends stern warning to NTA ahead of meeting on public transport issues across Galway appeared first on Galway Bay FM.