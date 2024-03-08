  • Services

Councillor sees red at Connemara roads meeting over lack of clarity on future of R336

Published:

A Connemara councillor has refused to endorse this year’s local roads programme, in protest over a lack of clarity on the future of the R336.

A major realignment of the road – or a complete replacement – has been on the cards for years, but little has happened – partially due to uncertainty over the Galway Ring Road.


Pointing to a map at County Hall this week, Councillor Daithí O’ Cualain described the 2024 Connemara Roads Programme as little more than “dribs and drabs”.

He said putting his frustration over the lack of answers on the future of the R336 aside, the overall funding being provided is beyond inadequate.

While all 39 county councillors would agree fully with that statement, they tend to endorse their roads programmes while continuing to fight for more investment from central Government.

Councillor O Cualain has been speaking to David Nevin about his frustration over the R336.

The post Councillor sees red at Connemara roads meeting over lack of clarity on future of R336 appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

