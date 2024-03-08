Councillor sees red at Connemara roads meeting over lack of clarity on future of R336
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A Connemara councillor has refused to endorse this year’s local roads programme, in protest over a lack of clarity on the future of the R336.
A major realignment of the road – or a complete replacement – has been on the cards for years, but little has happened – partially due to uncertainty over the Galway Ring Road.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Pointing to a map at County Hall this week, Councillor Daithí O’ Cualain described the 2024 Connemara Roads Programme as little more than “dribs and drabs”.
He said putting his frustration over the lack of answers on the future of the R336 aside, the overall funding being provided is beyond inadequate.
While all 39 county councillors would agree fully with that statement, they tend to endorse their roads programmes while continuing to fight for more investment from central Government.
Councillor O Cualain has been speaking to David Nevin about his frustration over the R336.
The post Councillor sees red at Connemara roads meeting over lack of clarity on future of R336 appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Turnout between 14 and 22% throughout city and county this evening on referendum vote
Figures released this evening show a turnout of between 14 and 22% in Galway on the referendum vo...
University of Galway launches digital repository of thousands of Irish emigrant letters and memoirs
The University of Galway has launched a digital repository of thousands of Irish emigrant letters...
Gort-Kinvara councillor sends open letter accusing government of disrespect over non specific date for June elections
An open letter from Gort-Kinvara Councillor Geraldine Donohue has accused the government of showi...
ATU students win Irish Hospitality Institute National Business Management Game for 2024
A team of five students representing the Galway International Hotel School at the Atlantic Techno...
Galway Transport Provider Announces First UK Office Opening
A Galway based transport provider have announced the opening of its first UK office. City Swift, ...
Craughwell student takes top prize in Presentation College Athenry Business Awards
The winner of this year’s Student Business Awards at Presentation College, Athenry is Jade ...
Gardai seeking public’s assistance in search for missing Loughrea Man
Gardaí in Ballinasloe are seeking the public’s help in finding 40 year old Thomas Webb from...
Public health alert for possible exposure to measles at UHG
There’s a public health alert for possible exposure to measles at University Hospital Galwa...
An Bord Pleanala refuses Inishbofin Ferry plans to build staff accommodation on island
An Bord Pleanala has refused plans by Inishbofin Ferry to build accommodation for staff on the is...