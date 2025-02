This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A local councillor claims the Western Regional Homeless Action Plan is lacking key details.

The plan sets out key objectives on how to meet the needs of people in the region over the next two years.

County Councillors have been presented with the plan, and adopted it at this week’s meeting at County Hall.

Athenry-Oranmore Sinn Féin Councillor Martin McNamara welcomes the plan, but says there is room for improvement