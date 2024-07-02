Councillor says “shocking” state of Bridge Street must be addressed to create safe routes to Dunmore School

Any Safe Routes to School project for Dunmore National School will have to be closely linked with the “shocking” state of Bridge Street.

That’s according to Fine Gael Councillor Ollie Turner, after a presentation on active travel was given at a recent meeting of the Tuam area.





He welcomed proposals for several schools including in the plan, and encouraged more schools to register for the 2025 programme.

Councillor Turner says when it comes to Dunmore National School, Bridge Street has to be part of the conversation.

