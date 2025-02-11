Councillor says pedestrian access must be preserved in redevelopment of railway station in Tuam

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Preserving pedestrian access must be a top priority in the redevelopment of the old railway station in Tuam.

That’s according to local councillor Shaun Cuniffe, as Galway County Council is progressing a major regeneration project on the station and the surrounding lands.

A public information day on the reimagined “Station Quarter” was held in the town last week, inviting the community to have their say on what it might look like.

Independent Councillor Shaun Cunniffe says it’s an excellent project, and keeping pedestrian links intact will be important.