Councillor says e-scooters a “scourge” across city due to lack of regulation
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor says e-scooters are a “scourge” on our roads and footpaths due to lack of regulation.
Councillor Niall McNelis has been speaking to Galway Talks as Paris is set to bring in a ban on rental e-scooters in the coming days.
He says while we don’t have a problem with rental e-scooters here, regulation is badly needed on their general use.
Legislation has been passed by Government here but it will be several months before regulations are in place.
Councillor McNelis says regulating these devices is key.
