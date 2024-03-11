Councillor says call for mandatory hi-viz for cyclists “distraction tactic” from real safety issues
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
Focusing on making hi-viz vests mandatory for cyclists is nothing but “a distraction tactic” from real safety issues they face on the roads.
That’s according to Green Party city councillor Niall Murphy, following discussion of the issue at a recent meeting of the City Joint Policing Committee.
There was a claim that while hi-viz vests are not mandatory, any responsible cyclist should be wearing one.
But Councillor Murphy said while lights are absolutely essential for all cyclists, forcing them to wear hi-viz would be comparable to banning black cars off the road.
He’s been talking to David Nevin about the comparison.
