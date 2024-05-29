Athenry is a growing town in absolutely dire need of a new community and arts centre.

That’s according to local Fianna Fail Councillor Shelly Herterich Quinn.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

She says community and sports groups are finding it increasingly difficult to find space to meet and train.

Councillor Herterich-Quinn says the only solution is a new multi-use facility.

The post Councillor says Athenry in “dire need” of new multi-use community centre appeared first on Galway Bay FM.