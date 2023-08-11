Councillor pledges to hold Taoiseach to promise given at Headford meeting

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local councillor is pledging to hold the Taoiseach to promises given a public meeting in Headford.

Leo Varadkar attended a public meeting in the town on the future on rural communities – and engaged in a Q&A with those in attendance.

Among the issues raised were local healthcare, public transport, challenges facing farmers, and vacancy rates in the town.

The questions had to be submitted in writing in advance and were then read out by the questioner during the meeting for Leo Varadkar to address.

Fine Gael Councillor Pete Roche also raised the issue of recent funding cuts to LEADER funding for Galway to the tune of €2m.

He outlined how these cuts are seriously hurting rural communities across the county – and the Taoiseach pledged to raise the issue with Minister Heather Humphries.

Councillor Roche – who is the chair of Galway Rural Development – spoke afterwards to Leah Hogarty.

Our reporter Leah Hogarty asked some attendees what issues they wanted the Taoiseach to address:

94 year old Bridie from Corrandulla was among those who met the Taoiseach.

She joked with Leah that Leo Varadkar brought the good weather with him to Headford.

Meanwhile, these children had strong ideas on what they’d do if they were Taoiseach.