Councillor Peter Keane elected new Mayor of Galway

Councillor Peter Keane has been elected the new Mayor of Galway, succeeding outgoing Mayor, Councillor Eddie Hoare.
Fianna Fail Councillor Keane took the chair at the first meeting of the new city council this evening.
Labour Councillor Niall McNelis was elected Deputy Mayor – with both roles filled as part of a power pact between Fianna Fail, Labour, Sinn Fein and several independents.
We’ll have an interview with Mayor Councillor Peter Keane on our first broadcast tomorrow Saturday at 1pm.
