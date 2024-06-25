Councillor Peter Feeney elected Cathaoirleach of Athenry/Oranmore district

Councillor Peter Feeney has been elected as Cathoirleach of the Athenry/Oranmore district.

The experienced Fine Gael veteran – and former Mayor – reclaimed a seat in the recent local elections, having decided not to run in 2019 due to personal committments.





He spoke to David Nevin about his priorities after being elected this afternoon.

