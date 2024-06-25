  • Services

Services

Councillor Peter Feeney elected Cathaoirleach of Athenry/Oranmore district

Published:

Councillor Peter Feeney elected Cathaoirleach of Athenry/Oranmore district
Share story:

Councillor Peter Feeney has been elected as Cathoirleach of the Athenry/Oranmore district.

The experienced Fine Gael veteran – and former Mayor – reclaimed a seat in the recent local elections, having decided not to run in 2019 due to personal committments.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

He spoke to David Nevin about his priorities after being elected this afternoon.

The post Councillor Peter Feeney elected Cathaoirleach of Athenry/Oranmore district appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Rejuvenation of Headford Art Installation begins today

A rejuvenation of the ‘Lace Matrix’, display in Headford town will begin today. The permanent art...

no_space
Report shows community places huge value on ‘out of hours’ mental health café in Newcastle

A new report has highlighted how the community places “high value” on Ireland’s...

no_space
Farm Walk promoting sustainable agriculture to be held in Moycullen

A Moycullen farm is to host a nature walk to promote biodiversity and sustainable agriculture. Fa...

no_space
Poll-topper Tom Welby elected Connemara area Cathaoirleach

Tom Welby, who topped the polls in the local elections earlier this month, has been elected Catha...

no_space
Public consultation invited to Draft Galway City Heritage Plan

Members of the public are invited to have their say on the Draft Galway City Heritage Plan. This ...

no_space
Galway IFA chair says dog attacks on livestock ongoing and serious problem

The chair of the Galway IFA says dog attacks on livestock is an ongoing and serious problem. Step...

no_space
Local TD says “wasted” electricity at night should be given to those struggling to heat homes

“Wasted” electricity generated at nighttime when there’s little demand should b...

no_space
€50,000 in funding for Galway youth and family support services

Just shy of €50,000 has been allocated to youth and family support services in Galway. €20,000 wi...

no_space
150 homes in Galway to get free hot water in EnergyCloud project

A New EnergyCloud project has been launched in Galway. It will enable 150 homes to receive free t...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up