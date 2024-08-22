Councillor Pete Roche asked to withdraw remarks made about Tuam protest on asylum plans
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Councillor Pete Roche is facing calls to withdraw remarks he made about a protest over plans to house asylum seekers in Tuam.
The protest took place last Sunday evening and was attended by several dozen people.
They say their concern, at that time, was a total lack of information or clarity on who would be accommodated at the Correlea Court Hotel.
Since then, it’s been confirmed that it will be families under the International Protection Accommodation Services, or IPAS.
But speaking to John Morley the following Monday, Councillor Roche referred to the protestors as “rebels without a cause”.
Organiser Tom Niland told Galway talks today that’s not fair – and he should apologise.
