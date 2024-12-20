Councillor Mike Crowe describes speedy return to politics as "a bit of a surprise"

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Councillor Mike Crowe has described his speedy return to Galway City Council as “bit of a surprise” given he only lost his seat six months ago.

He won a recent Fianna Fail selection convention to fill the seat left vacant after John Connolly was elected as a TD for Galway West.

Previously, Councillor Crowe served several terms in the City Central Ward – but his ascension to John Connolly’s seat puts him in Galway City West.

His co-option was proposed by Councillor Alan Cheevers at City Hall this afternoon, and seconded by Councillor Declan McDonnell.

Councillor Crowe spoke to David Nevin afterwards.