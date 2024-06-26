Councillor Michael Connolly elected Cathaoirleach of Ballinasloe district

Councillor Michael Connolly has been elected Cathaoirleach of the Ballinasloe district.

The veteran Fianna Fail councillor, who has served since the 1990s, was elected at the AGM of the Ballinasloe area this afternoon.





Speaking to reporter Chris Benn afterwards, he outlined some of his main priorities.

