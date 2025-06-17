Councillor Karey McHugh Farag to focus on affordable housing as Tuam Cathaoirleach

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The newly elected Cathaoirleach of the Tuam district – Councillor Karey McHugh Farag – says making progress on affordable housing in the area will be her top priority.

After taking the chair this week, she says the need is absolutely massive and people are being completely squeezed out of the housing market.

There’s been great difficulty building any affordable housing in Galway over the past decade, with just a small number delivered in Claregalway.

Councillors blame Government policy, which they say makes it unviable in almost all county areas.

Independent Councillor McHugh Farag says every councillor wants to work together to make progress