Councillor James Charity explains decision to join Fine Gael after 10 years as an independent

Councillor James Charity has explained his decision to join Fine Gael after more than 10 years as an independent.

The Corrandulla-based Councillor had announced his resignation in late 2023 ahead of the 2024 local elections.

But he did a u-turn after no appropriate replacement could be found to represent his local area.

Councillor Charity says he got into politics due to lack of representation for Annaghdown/Corrandulla, as well as lack of investment in local infrastructure.

He told John Morley that’s since been largely addressed, and the backing of a party would be an advantage going forward.