Councillor hits out as temporary flood measures deemed unnecessary in Clarinbridge
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A completed survey on potential flood defenses in Clarinbridge in the aftermath of Storm Debi isn’t expected for at least another year.
At a meeting this week, local councillor Martina Kinane wasn’t happy with a confirmation that short-term measures won’t be looked at in the meantime.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The Fianna Fail councillor was told that it was deemed highly unlikely that a repeat event would happen within the next year or so.
Councillor Kinane says she doesn’t accept that.
The post Councillor hits out as temporary flood measures deemed unnecessary in Clarinbridge appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Garda appeal over woman missing from city since yesterday
Gardaí are seeking the publics help in finding a woman missing from the city. Fiona Lennon, who&#...
Local councillor writes to Cabinet Ministers demanding action to help landowners remove roadside Ash Dieback trees
A Gort/Kinvara councillor has written to a number of Cabinet Ministers demanding action to help l...
Health Minister highlights 40% reduction in patients on trolleys at Portiuncula Hospital
Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe has seen a 40 percent reduction in patients on trolleys for t...
Train catering services to return on Galway-Dublin line by end of year
Irish Rail has confirmed to Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell that train catering services will retu...
Unemployment levels on the rise in Galway
Unemployment levels are on the rise in Galway, bucking the trend so far in 2024. Levels had been ...
Report hails the value of city’s unique out-of-hours mental health café
A Galway mental health café has been hailed as an international example of excellence. The Gal...
City club brings flotilla of Galway Hookers to prestigious Breton festival
A flotilla of Galway Hookers is about to set sail from the city, bound for France, to take part i...
Unauthorised use of quarry site continuing, says Council
The unauthorised use of a site in Menlo is continuing despite repeated enforcement action by Galw...
Former Mayor concerned over lack of “Plan B” if Galway Ring Road rejected
Former Mayor of Galway Eddie Hoare is concerned that there isn’t a concrete “Plan B&#...