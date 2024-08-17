Councillor frustrated at inaction over calls to reduce limits through rural village

A County Councillor has voiced his frustration over the inaction to curb the speeding through a small North Galway village.

More than 2,000 cars pass through the village of Corofin on a daily basis – with many not even adhering to the 80km/h speed limit in place. Cllr Pete Roche pointed out that a meeting to discuss traffic calming measures took place over six months ago – but nothing has happened in the meantime.

The Abbeyknockmoy politician also wants the speed limit through the village reduced to 50km/h in the interest of both residents and pupils attending the local national school.

“It is frustrating that we discussed traffic calming measures last December and not even some temporary measures have been put in place. I understand the matter is with consultants at the moment which could take an inordinate amount of time before there are recommendations,” added Cllr Roche.

Concern over the speed of traffic prompted a deputation from the Corofin area to address members of Tuam Municipal Council to seek a cut to the limit, as well as a call for improved lighting and traffic calming measures.

A traffic count has revealed that more than 2,000 cars travel daily along this one mile stretch; earlier this year, one motorist was clocked doing 105km/h along the road which is governed by an 80km/h speed limit.

It was also stated at the meeting that Corofin has now become “the victim of its own success”.

In recent years, several housing developments has resulted in the population of Corofin increasing considerably – but there have been no corresponding improvements in infrastructure.

The Corofin Community Development Association have said that there were concerns locally over the ever-increasing volumes of traffic along this road and the speed it is moving at.

They explained to the Tuam area councillors that the fact that the road is predominantly straight, it enables motorists to easily exceed the speed limit.

They stated that it had become a danger for pedestrians and cyclists and that was why traffic calming measures were urgently required.

Suggestions were made that even flashing speed limit signs and lighting, similar to that which exists in Laraghmore on the Athenry Road, would be great to begin with and residents have even called for ramps to be installed on either side of the village.

According to Cllr Roche, there was also a need for footpaths to be provided on either side of the village to facilitate children walking safely to school.

Councillors in the Tuam electoral area pledged funding to the tune of €15,000 from their annual discretionary allocation towards traffic calming but Cllr Roche is annoyed that this went immediately to consultants.

He is seeking an urgent meeting with senior Council officials to discuss the matter.

Pictured: Cllr Pete Roche (FG) near Corofin vilage