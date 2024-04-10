  • Services

Councillor Evelyn Parsons to stand as independent candidate in Ballinasloe

Published:

Councillor Evelyn Parsons is to stand as an independent candidate in upcoming local elections in Ballinasloe.

Although a sitting councillor, she’s a first-time candidate – as she was previously co-opted to Galway County Council.


She filled the seat left vacant by Senator Aisling Dolan following her appointment to the Seanad in June 2020.

Councillor Parsons is hopeful the public recognise the work she’s done since then, and will allow her to continue her efforts to make the area a better place to live, work and play.

The post Councillor Evelyn Parsons to stand as independent candidate in Ballinasloe appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

