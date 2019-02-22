Councillor Donagh Killilea to consider political future amid party election controversy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Controversy in continuing within the Fianna Fáil party locally as it continues to line up candidates to contest the local elections.

Earlier this month, sitting Councillors Donagh Killilea and Mary Hoade were selected at a convention to contest the local elections in the Tuam constituency.

It’s understood third candidate, businessman Joe Sheridan from Milltown narrowly missed out on one of the two positions on the ticket at the convention.

Former T.D Colm Keaveney who had initally indicated that he would seek a nomination, pulled out before the selection convention.

However Fianna Fáil Headquarters has subsequently added Joe Sheridan and Colm Keaveney to the ticket for Tuam and now Councillor Killilea is considering his political future.

