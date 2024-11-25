  • Services

Councillor demands Council take urgent action to prevent Clare River overflow causing further damage

Councillor demands Council take urgent action to prevent Clare River overflow causing further damage
Tuam area councillor Andrew Reddington is calling for urgent action to be taken by the County Council to prevent the Clare River overflow from causing further damage.

The Fine Gael councillor says the river is as high as he’s ever seen it and he’s heard of farm property being flooded in the catchment area following the recent adverse weather

He raised the issue at this afternoon’s meeting of the County Council – being told the weather would clear in the coming days, and water levels would reduce.

Councillor Reddington believes the Council should work with their counterparts in the City Council and OPW to open flood gates.

