Councillor compares call for mandatory hi-viz for cyclists to banning black cars
A local councillor has compared calls for mandatory hi-viz for cyclists to banning black cars from the roads.
A meeting of the City Joint Policing Committee this week heard claims that some cyclists are not using lights at night as they’re legally required to.
Councillor Alan Cheevers also suggested that cyclists should be wearing hi-viz vests to ensure their safety, even if they’re not legally mandated.
But Councillor Niall Murphy, who attended the meeting remotely, strongly disagreed with the suggestion.
He said while he fully agrees that lights are essential – and he often hands them out himself – mandating hi-viz would be like banning black cars due to lower visibility.
Councillor Cheevers spoke to David Nevin at the meeting.
