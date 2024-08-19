Councillor claims NTA is ‘law unto themselves’ and need to address transport issues
GBFM News
Galway City East councillor Shane Forde is claiming the NTA is a ‘law unto themselves’ and is calling on the body to address city-commuter transport issues.
Councillor Forde has written to the National Transport Authority, highlighting there is no service into the city along the Coast Road for people in Oranmore.
He says several new housing estates along the road are not being serviced directly by a bus into town, and the demand would be there.
Councillor Forde is highly critical of the National Transport Authority in its communication and says it needs to take action.
