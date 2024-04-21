Councillor calls on Galway businesses to act and apply for government grants to help with increased costs
Published:
-
-
Author: Sport GBFM
~ 1 minutes read
Fine Gael Councillor Andrew Reddington has urged businesses and Galway County Council to engage regarding a one off Government grant that can help with increased costs.
A €257 million was announced by Minister Simon Coveney in the budget to help businesses but in county Galway, 4789 businesses had yet to make a submission for the scheme ahead of the May 1st deadline.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Councillor Reddington said businesses should apply through the online portal at mycoco.ie if they need assistance, they can contact the County Council which has written to all rate payers with a Customer ID and pin.
Speaking to Galway Bay FM News, Councillor Reddington has called for an extension so that businesses can avail of the grant.
The post Councillor calls on Galway businesses to act and apply for government grants to help with increased costs appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Moycullen Business shortlisted for All-Ireland Marketing Award
A 20-acre adventure park located in Moycullen has been shortlisted in the Small Business Marketin...
Traffic delays expected in Tuam due to temporary bypass closure
There will be temporary road closures on the Tuam Bypass over the next week. From tonight (Sunday...
ATU announces 60 new PhD tech and innovation scholarships
Atlantic Technological University has launched 60 new PhD tech and innovation scholarships. They&...
Deirdre Jennings of Rossaveal is named the 2024 Galway Rose
The 2024 Galway Rose was announced last night at a packed Clayton Hotel. 28-year-old Deirdre Jenn...
Drivers ignoring village pedestrian crossing
Many motorists are not observing the pedestrian crossing in Claregalway – leading to a number of ...
Development board needed to deliver plan for St Brigid’s site
A development board must be established to deliver a plan for the meaningful redevelopment of the...
Galway student highlights supports for young cancer patients to mark AYA Awareness Week
A UNIVERSITY student who was supported on her cancer journey with specialist services for teenage...
Maigh Cuilinn and Newcastle to receive over €10 Million for facilities through Community Centre Investment Fund
The areas of Maigh Cuilinn and Newcastle are to receive over €10 million euro for the constructio...
State funds to protect historic monuments
Ten Galway sites will share almost half a million euro after the Government’s weekend announced a...