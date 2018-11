Galway Bay fm newsroom – A county councillor is calling for Traveller representative groups to appear before the council to explain what measures are being taken to address horse welfare.

Councillor James Charity made the call at a meeting of the Oranmore/Athenry Municipal District this week.

He said there is a case currently going through the courts relating to the lifting of horses by the county council at the N84 Headford Road.

For more on this story tune in at 2…