Councillor calls for schools to made priority as hedgecutting season begins next week
A councillor is calling for schools to be made a top priority as hedgecutting season begins next week.
Apart from exceptional circumstances, hedgecutting can’t be done during the summer months due to rules on bird nesting.
Councillor Andrew Reddington told David Nevin there’s been unprecedented growth this year.
