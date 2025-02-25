  • Services

Councillor calls for exemptions to allow for burning of Storm Eowyn waste

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A local councillor is calling for an exemption to allow for the burning of waste materials following Storm Eowyn.

The Fine Gael councillor says people are doing their best by hiring skips for some of the materials brought down by the storm, but the cost of the clean up is challenging.

Galway County Council has said however that the local authority cannot deviate from the legal requirement not to allow the disposal of trees and similar waste by burning.

Councillor Reddington says we need common sense to prevail to help the clean-up after last month’s storm.

