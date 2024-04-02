Councillor “blue in the face” trying to secure new automated toilets for Ballyloughane
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
A city councillor says she’s “blue in the face” trying to secure new state-of-the-art automated toilets for Ballyloughane in Renmore.
Councillor Terry O Flaherty told a meeting at City Hall that the current ones aren’t up to scratch and haven’t been for a long time.
While funding has been ring-fenced for new automated toilets, she wanted a cast-iron guarantee construction would start this year.
Councillor O’ Flaherty says Ballyloughane is now a hugely popular amenity and facilities need to reflect that.
