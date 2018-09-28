Councillor argues central government should fill funding gap following local property tax decision

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Central Government should fill the gap in funding which will arise following a decision not to raise the county property tax.
That’s according to Connemara area Councillor Seosamh Ó Cualáin.
At a meeting this week, Galway County Councillors decided to maintain the local property tax at the same level for the coming year by 30 votes to 6.
Councillor Ó Cualáin says the county is the second worst nationwide for funding per head of population.
