Council votes to retain 100km per hour limit on main roads in county

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The county council has voted to retain a 100 kilometres per hour speed limit on the main roads in north and west Galway.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland had called for a reduction of the speed limit to 80 kilometres on the N63 which goes through Abbeyknockmoy, Mountbellew and Ballygar.

It argued that some sections are too narrow to meet the higher speed limit criteria.

TII also called for a similar speed reduction on the N59 – the main road from Galway to Clifden and north to Leenaun.

However, councillors rejected this call and stood by the 100 kilometre limit it has had for many years.