Galway Bay fm newsroom – City councillors have voted to proceed with plans to acquire Lenaboy Castle in Salthill for use as a youth creative hub despite uncertainty over funding.

The property at Taylor’s Hill, a former orphanage, is currently owned by the Sisters of Mercy.

The transfer of the building is being conducted as part of the redress scheme agreed nationally by the religious orders and the government.

Tune in to Galway Bay fm news for more details….