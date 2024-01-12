Council urged to review street lighting and CCTV in Tuam due to anti-social behaviour
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway County Council is being urged to carry out a review of street lighting and CCTV in Tuam due to late night anti-social behaviour in the town.
Councillor Joe Sheridan has raised the issue at Tuam MDC level, saying alley-ways and rat-runs need to be looked at in particular.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The Fianna Fáil councillor’s motion to carry out a review was backed by his fellow councillors.
He says it’s ‘lunacy’ that public area CCTV footage is often not available to Gardai to help track down those engaging in anti-social behaviour:
The post Council urged to review street lighting and CCTV in Tuam due to anti-social behaviour appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Substantial funding for Galway tech projects assisting those with disabilities
A combined one hundred and forty thousand in government funding has been awarded to Galway techno...
Galway County Council urged to take action on poor accessibility of county’s graveyards
Galway County Council is being urged to take action on the level of accessibility to graveyards a...
10 percent rise in employment in Galway compared to this time last year
Employment in Galway is up almost 10 percent heading into 2024 compared to the previous year. The...
Residents lodge appeal against upgrades to planned wind farm near Moycullen
Local residents have lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanala over the granting of permission for u...
Council urged to review of street lighting and CCTV in Tuam due to anti-social behaviour
Galway County Council is being urged to carry out a review of street lighting and CCTV in Tuam du...
Mervue United dig deep to take first points off Athenry
Mervue United 3 Athenry 3 Mervue United haven’t excited either themselves or anyone else wi...
‘Much-needed’ facelift to boost city centre
A €17.3 MILLION fund is now in place to kick off a major revamp of city centre streets involving ...
Exploring the plight of Protestants along border
Keeping your head down: Border Protestant experiences during the Troubles is the title of a publi...
Muldoon looks to get Euro push back on track
By John Fallon John Muldoon says Connacht still have everything to play for in their two remai...