Council turns down penguinarium plan for Salthill

Galway City Tribune – Galway City Council’s decision to refuse planning permission for a ‘penguinarium’ in Salthill has been branded “hugely disappointing”.

The local authority rejected the plans this week for the former tourist office site alongside Galway Atlantaquaria, ruling it would be “an unduly prominent feature”, “detract from the distinctive open character of Salthill” and generate a nuisance from noise and odours.

They added that the penguinarium would not be compatible with the ‘RA’ (recreation and amenity) zoning on the site.

The aquarium owners had sought permission to redevelop and extend the derelict tourist office to cater for up to twenty bird and two other non-native animal species, with full backup life-support systems.

The works were to include the construction of a penguin pool and beach areas, landscaped amenity area, an enclosure wall ranging from three to 5.5 metres in height with viewing apertures and seating and a new entrance plaza and canopy.

Local area councillor Donal Lyons said the decision was “hugely disappointing”.

