Galway Bay fm newsroom – The county council has turned down plans for a controversial tourist development on Inishbofin.

Bofin Glamping Limited has been refused planning permission for 14 ‘glamping’ pods, a reception and toilets at Knock, Inishbofin.

There were 35 submissions to the plans for the glamping pods during the planning process.

