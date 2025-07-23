  • Services

Council to meet watersports groups over Silverstrand "ban"

Council to meet watersports groups over Silverstrand "ban"
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway City Council is to meet with watersports groups next week over a controversial “ban” on all watersports at Silverstrand Beach.

A meeting this week heard although the sign appears to indicate that activities like kitesurfing and paddleboarding are outright prohibited, it’s actually just advisory.

Management claimed the move is necessary to fulfill the criteria to maintain Silverstrand’s Blue Flag status.

But Fine Gael Councillor Clodagh Higgins dismissed that as completely false and misleading.

Speaking afterwards to David Nevin, she said she’s incredibly annoyed by the lack of consultation before these signs were put up

