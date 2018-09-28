Galway Bay fm newsroom – The end is in sight for a long-running campaign to remove a line of trees backing onto residents of Father Burke Road in the city.
The City Council has confirmed the evergreen trees at Grattan Park – which locals describe as a nuisance and a danger – will be cut down.
Council to cut down problematic trees at Grattan Park
