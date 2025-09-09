  • Services

Council to consider scrapping city parking machines in favour of app

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway City Council is to consider scrapping city parking machines – and moving entirely to its new parking phone app.

A meeting at City Hall last night heard around two-thirds of the machines are now out of order – which is leading to immense public frustration.

They cannot be maintained or serviced due to ongoing legal action against the council, over a competition process for an operator to oversee the machines.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Peter Keane argued it could be time to scrap them altogether – something management confirmed they will be looking into.

It was also revealed that more than two-thirds of parking payments are now being made through the phone app.

